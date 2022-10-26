Halloween The Sims 4 builds inspire that creepy creativity

As the spooky season draws near, Halloween-themed The Sims 4 builds are beginning to take shape. The community for the go-to life game has taken the opportunity to share some of their own creepy creations for the witching season, along with many of their favourite pieces of Sims 4 custom content to get in the mood and the best Sims 4 mods to help you get ready for All Hallows’ Eve.

The current Sims 4 Build-N-Share challenge on The Sims forums is a ‘Fall designer showdown’ where the team urges players to share their spooky builds. The brief is simple – build a house for “some sort of occult often associated with spookiness and Halloween: an alien, a ghost, a vampire, a werewolf, or a witch.” The thread notes that you can pick just one or build for all of them. It also needs to be made around one of several premade tower shells, which can be found on The Sims 4 gallery under the tags Fall22 Designer Showdown, #bns166, and #fall2022.

Players are already sharing their efforts – our personal favourite so far is a spooky spellcaster mansion from creator pammiechick. Plenty of other players have been sharing their builds as well, with a wonderful Halloween doll house by Smidget1994 that uses the open-faced designs of children’s playhouses and decorates each room with a distinctive spooky theme. Elsewhere, emere gets into the spirit of the season in a slightly unique fashion by creating a steampunk cemetery.

You don’t have to enter a competition to get into the… spirit of the season, of course. Sims YouTuber RachelPedd built a rather stunning Halloween-themed apartment packed to the brim with Jack-o-Lantern theme paraphernalia, ghostly hangings, and plenty of orange and purple streamers. We’d love to visit! MsGryphi came up with a classic abandoned haunted house design, and NicLastGame takes the approach of creating a house that doesn’t seem creepy until you know the context, with a recreation of the house from the 1987 movie Halloween.

If you’re after some spooky Sims to go along with these build ideas, why not check out meeshi’s Halloween Create-a-Sim special for some wonderfully cool and creepy designs? Or if you fancy a rather necromorph-inspired look this season, fans have noted that broken UV mapping on one particular base game sweater causes it to glitch out in rather horrifying fashion.

Given that you can now get The Sims 4 free, there’s no better time to see what weird and wonderful things you can create. If you want to take your mind off maintenance in the meantime, net yourself infinite money and more with our Sims 4 cheats. We’ve also got a Sims 4 CC guide teaching you how to install Sims custom content. Once you’re up and running, take a look at the best Sims 4 expansion packs for some of the most fun ways to enhance your game.