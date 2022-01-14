The next Sims 4 DLC has leaked

Sims dressed up in the leaked Carnaval Streetwear Kit

We’re entering a new season for The Sims 4, and we’ve got a roadmap teasing us with what to expect through the end of March. We know a new game pack is coming – likely one focused on wedding parties – but there are also two more kits on the way, and one of the micro-DLC packs has apparently leaked through a store listing.

A Microsoft Store listing for The Sims 4 Carnaval Streetwear Kit was uncovered by Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter this week. A February 3 release date was noted for the DLC, and the listing included a screenshot. The tweet with the leaked info has since been deleted, but fansites like Sims Community have saved it for posterity.

The designs of the Carnaval Streetwear Kit fit in with the roadmap’s promise of “vibrant kits that celebrate fierce design”. As you’d expect, the Carnaval clothing is mostly colourful and revealing – maybe a bit chilly this time of year, but hey, Brazil is mostly south of the equator, it’s fine.

Sadly, we still don’t know when the next proper expansion pack is coming out. The roadmap covers releases through the end of March, so we’ll likely be waiting until later in the year for more major content.

For more sandbox games to check out in the meantime, you can follow that link.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

Dustin's career path was cemented sometime around his fifth playthrough of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. His proudest accomplishment at PCGamesN is carving out a niche for Truck Simulator coverage, and he digs deep in the news mines to bring you info on everything from emulators to Minecraft.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"The next Sims 4 DLC has leaked","type":"news","category":"the-sims-4"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"EA","genre":"Simulation","title":"The Sims 4","genres":["Simulation"]}}}}
Read More
Best Sims 4 mods
Best Sims 4 sex mods
Play The Sims 4