Sims 4 cheats: how to use cheats and get more money

Looking for a list of Sims 4 cheats? Whether you’re after that all-important Sims 4 money cheat, need something more specific like a character instantly zapped to a new location, or even some fresh items unlocked in your catalog, there are heaps of handy Sims 4 cheats to make the lives of your virtual family much, much easier.

Cheats are by no means new to The Sims series, but if you’ve never played a game in this beloved series or don’t fancy memorising the cheat code then allow us to step in with the list of Sims 4 cheats below. We’ll walk you through how to enter Sims 4 cheats, give you a list of the very best Sims cheats to use, and explain exactly what each one offers you.

So, if you need a few thousand more simoleons to finish of your dream house, or you simply want to stop certain Sims from dying then this list of Sims 4 cheats should ensure your family are healthy and prosperous no matter how carelessly you act.

How to use cheats in Sims 4

First, open up the Sims 4 cheat console with Ctrl + Shift + C. Then take a look through the list of cheats for Sims 4 below and input the command in the dialog box. Press Enter and the cheat will be activated.

Here is a list of Sims 4 cheats to get money:

Sims 4 money cheats

Simply put, if you want more money in The Sims 4 then the three options below will serve you well:

kaching: get 1,000 simoleons

get 1,000 simoleons rosebud: get 1,000 simoleons (this is more of an easter egg, but it still works)

get 1,000 simoleons (this is more of an easter egg, but it still works) motherlode: get 50,000 simoleons

Alternatively, you can use these to help ease your money woes:

Money X (where X is the amount of simoleons you want): give household an exact number of simoleons – you’ll need to type in ‘testingCheats True’ first to activate this

give household an exact number of simoleons – you’ll need to type in ‘testingCheats True’ first to activate this FreeRealEstate On: makes all lots in world view free, swap ‘On’ for ‘Off’ to deactivate

Shift + Click Sims 4 cheats

Type ‘testingCheats True’ into the cheat console to activate a new branch of commands and effects that when you Shift + Click on Sims and objects.

cheat need > disable need decay: stops your Sims needing… anything – can be reversed by swapping ‘disable’ or ‘enable’

stops your Sims needing… anything – can be reversed by swapping ‘disable’ or ‘enable’ cheat need > make happy: fulfills all needs and makes Sim happy

make dirty: dirties an object, not sure why you’d want to

make clean: makes objects clean, to save your Sim from household chores

fulfills all needs and makes Sim happy make dirty: dirties an object, not sure why you’d want to make clean: makes objects clean, to save your Sim from household chores add to family: want to add a random citizen to your family? This is the Sims 4 cheat for you

want to add a random citizen to your family? This is the Sims 4 cheat for you cas.fulleditmode: this lets you edit any Sim in Create-A-Sim mode

this lets you edit any Sim in Create-A-Sim mode Shift + Click anywhere on the ground: this will give you the option to instantly teleport your Sim, which means no more waiting for your character to able their way to the car pool

Sims 4 cheats for build and buy mode

Again, you’ll need to enable cheat mode in the cheat console before entering these, but these are the Sims 4 cheats you’ll need if you want to start messing with build mode.

bb.moveobjects on: allows you to ignore placement rules like a renegade builder

allows you to ignore placement rules like a renegade builder bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement: grants access to all catalog items you would ordinarily have to unlock

grants access to all catalog items you would ordinarily have to unlock bb.enablefreebuild: allows you to build on restricted lots, so if you want to tear down a key building in your town, you’re completely free to do so

Sims 4 cheats for pregnancy and death effects

Life and death all under one banner, whether you want to sprint through trimesters, impregnate ghosts, or resurrect loved ones, these cheats can do the lot.

sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_inlabor: make a Sim or ghost pregnant and in labor

make a Sim or ghost pregnant and in labor sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester1: make a Sim or ghost pregnant and in their first trimester – you can cycle between the trimesters by choosing between 1,2, or 3

make a Sim or ghost pregnant and in their first trimester – you can cycle between the trimesters by choosing between 1,2, or 3 pregnancy.force_offspring_count [simID] [count]: change the count to reflect how many kids you want to have all at once

change the count to reflect how many kids you want to have all at once death.toggle true: save a Sim from death forever, reverse by switching ‘true’ to ‘false’

save a Sim from death forever, reverse by switching ‘true’ to ‘false’ sims.add_buff buff_death_electrocution_warning: cause death while using an electric item

cause death while using an electric item sims.add_buff buff_death_elderexhaustion_warning: cause death after exercising

cause death after exercising sims.add_buff buff_mortified: cause death by embarrassment

cause death by embarrassment sims.add_buff buff_motives_hunger_starving: you guessed it, death by malnutrition

you guessed it, death by malnutrition sims.add_buff Ghostly: temporarily turn your Sim into a ghost

Sims 4 skill cheats

Progress your Sims in a matter of seconds so you can reach your career goals or just stop setting fire to the house every time one of them tries to make supper. The basic command is ‘stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10’, but naturally you can change the major skill to whatever skill you want to boost, and set the level to a number lower than ten if you don’t want to instantly max out your Sim.

Alternatively, if you want to tweak your career progression you can input ‘careers.demote[name of career]’ or ‘careers.promote[name of career]’ to decide your place in the job market.

Sims 4 Island Living cheats

While these can be complex to input, there are heaps of Sims 4 cheats for the recent Island Living DLC, allowing you to change your tan and even turn your Sim into a mermaid. Here are some of our favourites – you’ll need to use Ctrl + Shift + C and put the code into the console to activate most of these.

traits.equip_trait trait_OccultMermaid: turn your Sim into a mermaid or merman

turn your Sim into a mermaid or merman volcanic_eruption small: small lava bombs fall out of the sky on your lot (provided you have a lot of the ‘volcanic activity’ trait on your land)

small lava bombs fall out of the sky on your lot (provided you have a lot of the ‘volcanic activity’ trait on your land) volcanic_eruption large: large lava bombs fall out of the sky on your lot (provided you have a lot of the ‘volcanic activity’ trait on your land)

large lava bombs fall out of the sky on your lot (provided you have a lot of the ‘volcanic activity’ trait on your land) [Shift + Click] and select from a series of tan options without having to actually lie out in the sun

and select from a series of tan options without having to actually lie out in the sun traits.equip_trait trait_BeachBum_LaidBack: gives your Sim the Laid Back trait, making it impossible to become tense

gives your Sim the Laid Back trait, making it impossible to become tense traits.equip_trait trait_Hidden_IslandAncestor_Elemental: gives the Sulani Mana trait, improving quality of plants and allowing you to summon Volcanic Bombs

gives the Sulani Mana trait, improving quality of plants and allowing you to summon Volcanic Bombs traits.equip_trait trait_NaturalSpeaker: grants the Natural Speaker trait that makes your success with grant applications more successful and makes enthusing other Sims easier

grants the Natural Speaker trait that makes your success with grant applications more successful and makes enthusing other Sims easier traits.equip_trait trait_FriendOfTheSea: gives your Sim the Master of the Sea trait, so you can swim around the sea faster and befriend dolphins with ease

And there you have it, a list of useful Sims 4 cheats to help you manipulate your tiny little virtual people in ways you’d never thought possible. Now all that’s left to do is figure out what you want to do with your new divine powers.