The Sims 4 Cottage Living release date, trailer, and gameplay

Want to know when The Sims 4 Cottage Living release date is? The Cottage Living expansion pack takes players to the fictional English town of Henford-on-Bagley, the perfect location for living out your cottage dreams. For the first time in a Sims game, you’re able to live entirely off the land by creating your own farm, taking care of livestock, and participating in local competitions.

If you thought you’d get away to the countryside for an easy life, you’ll be surprised to find that managing a farm is no easy task. The new ‘Lot Challenges’ make the act of preparing a meal an elaborate process – you have to find fresh ingredients for each meal, encouraging the whole family to get involved. Fortunately, kids can help out in the kitchen for the first time, giving everyone a chance to contribute.

Henford-on-Bagley is home to a number of neighbourhoods, each bringing something different to the table. Old New Henford is a great place to discover new animals, The Bramblewood lets you forage for various berries, and Finchwick is where the locals get together to host competitions. Here’s everything we know about The Sims 4 Cottage Living including the release date.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living release date

The Sims 4 Cottage Living release date is October 26, 2021 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living Gnome on the Go items

If you purchase The Sims 4 Cottage Living before September 2, you’re entitled to the Gnome on the Go digital content. This includes a scenic commuting bicycle, a statue of a gnome riding a chicken, and Bramblewood’s delightful tree. Purchasing the expansion ahead of time unlocks the items early, allowing you to use them before Cottage Living launches.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living trailer

The latest Cottage Living gameplay trailer breaks down everything you can expect to do in the next expansion. Get a glimpse of the new canning system, watch a family of Sims create a meal in the kitchen, and discover which animals you can house on your farm.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living gameplay and locations

Henford-on-Bagley is a special place – you have the room to create your own spacious house and farm setup, while also being in striking distance to a bustling village. As mentioned, farming isn’t easy as you’re tasked with micromanaging different parts of your land. Keep an eye out for foxes terrorising your chickens, ensure your cows are happy at all times, all while managing to put food on the table for your family.

Finchwick

Once you establish a routine for your farm life, head into Finchwick to interact with members of the community. The neighbourhood is famous for its competitions, giving everyone a chance to show off their talents. Finchwick is also home to a number of shops, perfect for those who have turned their farm into a successful business, so have a bit of cash to spend. If your farm isn’t doing too well, you can always take a trip to Goldbloom’s Grocery Shop where you’re able to pick up some excellent produce.

Long time Sims fans will be pleased to know that Agnes Crumplebottom makes an appearance in this expansion. Agnes and her sister Agatha are the owners of a garden shop; as a first-time farmer, you need to make several trips here for supplies. There’s even a pub in Finchwick named The Gnome’s Arms where you can catch up on all the village gossip.

The Bramblewood

Head to The Bramblewood if you want to experience the best of Henford-on-Bagley’s wildlife, teeming with nightcaps, mushrooms, and even chocoberries to take back to your farm. The Bramblewood is home to the Isle of Volpe, one of the iconic hallmarks of Henford-on-Bagley, said to be the village’s most romantic spot. If that doesn’t interest you, Cordelia Falls is great for relaxation thanks to its calm and serene qualities.

Old New Henford

When it comes to finding animals, there’s no better place to be than Old New Henford. This space is famous for its rolling hills and lush estates – it’s the type of environment that animals truly love. Sit back and try to catch some fish, or take a walk and discover all of the different species that live in the area.

That’s all there is to know about The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack so far. If you’re new to The Sims and you want to know which expansion packs to pick up, our Sims 4 best expansion packs guide can help you make the decision. Want to take your Sims experience to the next level? Try out some of the best Sims 4 mods to tweak the gameplay to your exact specifications.