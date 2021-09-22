Sims 4 is finally getting a create a world tool – thanks to a modder

While previous versions of The Sims have allowed you to create your own, custom worlds – whether through developer-provided tools or imports out of SimCity – Sims 4 players have had to await new DLC to bring new worlds to the game. But the option to create custom worlds is finally on the way, brought to us by modders.

TwistedMexi has been building a Sims 4 create a world tool for the past two years under the codename Project Raven, and it’s finally ready to be shown to players. A reveal trailer (noted by SimsVIP) shows off all the features you can expect when the alpha version launches on October 21.

You’ll be able to wipe an existing world clean, and rebuild it with the buildings, landscape items, and objects of your choice. You’ll be able to choose the exact placement of everything from background buildings, wilderness elements, sprite-based background trees, and even individual street elements like mailboxes. It looks like there’s even a procedural generation feature that’ll automatically fill in bits of the world that you don’t want to mess with.

Check it out below.

