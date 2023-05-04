The Sims 4 gets a free DLC bundle for the adventurous next week

Now that The Sims 4 is a free PC game, you may be wondering what the best Sims 4 expansion packs and other add-ons are to spice up your time with the life sim. Helpfully, then, you’ll be able to pick up a three-part bundle of free Sims 4 DLC next week – although the deal does come with one particular caveat.

The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle bundle is next week’s free game offering on the Epic Games store. That means you can claim the three-piece package, which includes The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure game pack along with the Luxury Party stuff pack and the Fashion Street kit, without spending a penny. However, you will need to claim them via the Epic Games store.

The main feature of the bundle is Jungle Adventure, which takes you on a journey to the eponymous wilderness, where your Sims will encounter temples, cursed relics, and all manner of new foods and friends. When you get back home, Luxury Party is packed with fancy outfits and decorations to throw the most stylish party possible, and perhaps you might load up the banquet table with some of your new-found favourites?

Finally, the Fashion Street kit is a collection inspired by the trends of Mumbai, and offers a range of bold-coloured, standout clothing options for your virtual avatars to show off. It’s a nice collection of extras, and a welcome way to spice things up if you’re yet to dive into the world of Sims 4 DLC.

Because Sims 4 add-ons are tied to your EA Origin account, it’s possible that you’ll be able to carry them over to other versions of the game. EA has previously stated that DLC bought via its Origin store will work on other editions. PCGamesN has reached out for confirmation, but as the game and these add-ons are free you might as well claim them and see for yourself.

The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle bundle is free to claim May 11-18 via the Epic Games store. You can head over to the store page now if you want to add it to your wishlist ahead of time.

There’s plenty more fantastic free content to be found among the best Sims 4 CC packs, and of course you can even turn to the best Sims 4 mods for all manner of even more dramatic ways to alter the life game. If your virtual family is struggling to afford all these new in-game goodies, you can always turn to the ever-reliable Sims 4 cheats – we won’t tell a soul.