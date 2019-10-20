Now you can make your own Friends episodes in the Sims 4

I’ll be perfectly honest here: During Friends 10-year run on NBC, I was much more likely to be watching reruns of Highlander: The Series on USA. But Friends was so omnipresent in culture at the time that I still recognize its characters, the theme song, and the locations where the cast spent most of their on-screen time: 90 Bedford Street is instantly recognizable, and it’s been faithfully recreated in this Sims 4 build by a player called cloudychick.

The three-storey Manhattan apartment building features Monica and Rachel’s place, Joey and Chandler’s apartment across the hall, with their hangout spot Central Perk on the ground floor. There are tons more details for true Friends fans to discover as well, and a frankly astonishing level of detail in the build.

On Reddit, cloudychick says she used photos from the show as references for her build, and supplemented that with careful rewatches, pausing at opportune moments to catch briefly-glimpsed details on the set. Central Perk is rendered in amazing fidelity, although cloudychick says that set changes a lot over the course of the show and featured a lot of product placement, which naturally she couldn’t replicate in The Sims 4.

You can find 90 Bedford Street in cloudychick’s Sims gallery, where it’s available for download along with her recreations of Monica, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Gunther, Mr. Treeger, and Mrs. Whiskerson the cat.

The 90 Bedford Street property is 40×30 and is valued at 407,039 simoleons. It uses objects found in most of the available DLC packs, including Island Living, Get Famous, Seasons, Cats & Dogs, City Living, Get Together, Get To Work, Parenthood, Spa Day, Outdoor Retreat, Vintage Glamour Stuff, Romantic Garden Stuff, Cool Kitchen Stuff, Perfect Patio Stuff, and the free Holiday Celebration pack.

Cloudychick says you’ll need to have the Hidden Objects cheat enabled, as well as the ‘Moo’ Move Objects cheat, which allows objects to be placed without the usual restrictions. Because of how detailed the build is, be aware that it may run a bit slowly depending on your hardware.

Once you’ve got that covered, kick on that Rembrandts track and relive your favourite episodes of Friends.