Stardew Valley creator shares the Haunted Chocolatier trailer remade in Sims 4

There’s just something about The Sims 4 and ConcernedApe games, apparently. Streamer DrGluon previously recreated the Stardew Valley experience in The Sims 4 with the Cottage Living expansion, and now his remake of the Haunted Chocolatier trailer has the attention of creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone himself.

Every single location present in the original Haunted Chocolatier trailer is recreated in loving detail here, from the town, castle, and interior locations to the portal and outdoor exploration areas. (There’s even a creative approach to depicting Haunted Chocolatier’s combat.) Even Sims 4’s native build mode interface is used to great effect recreating the original trailer’s crafting menu. The only thing you might even consider a shortcut is the fact that the original trailer’s dialogue boxes have been cut in – but that really just makes it more authentic.

Barone himself has shared the trailer remake, and responded to it saying “I was grinning the whole time. I’m impressed with how much effort you put into this!”

Check it out below.

Here’s the original Haunted Chocolatier trailer, for comparison.

For more delightful antics in a range of mostly-cosy games, you can check out DrGluon’s YouTube channel here. For more sandbox games, you can follow that link.