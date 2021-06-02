Cool Sims 4 house ideas to inspire your next build

Have you run out of designs to make the best Sims 4 house you possibly can, or maybe you’re looking for a new project to test your skills? Well, why not try out some of these cool Sims 4 build ideas…

Building your Sims a house to live out their days in is half the fun of the game, depending on who you ask. Before you even press play and let your Sims loose, you’re tasked with creating your very own home. One day you might be creating a lavish mansion for your career-driven Sim to work their way up the career ladder, the next, a tiny house built around efficiency for a family of Sims, or maybe even a beautiful mountain cabin with killer interior for a retired couple living out their dream.

The possibilities are endless with The Sims 4 Build Mode, but sometimes you can hit a wall and end up asking yourself what’s next? Well, we’ve created a list of Sims 4 house ideas that will help you on your way to that next big build.

The Sims 4 house ideas

Here are some cool Sims 4 house ideas:

The realistic family house

If you’re not much of a builder, this is a great place to start. This realistic family house is a three-bed, two bathroom bungalow that’s got all the essentials for Sim life. Whether it’s a basketball hoop out front, the kids bedrooms kitted out with all the important childhood accessories, or the washer/dryer combo in the utility room – this house is down-to-earth and a great place to practise your building skills. This particular house is built in the suburban neighbourhood of Del Sol Valley which is an additional world added during The Sims 4: Get Famous, but you can build it on any sizable lot.

The beach house

Of course, it’s nice to live in a realistic family home but wouldn’t it be even nicer to create your own modern beach house with floor to ceiling windows, a slick entrance, and those all important wraparound stairs? This one leaves the interior up to you with an exterior-only build, but what it lacks in interior ideas, it makes up for in its outward contemporary design. A great starter house for the professional Sim, or to raise a family in. It’s so lovely, you’ll wish it was real.

River cabin

We’re stepping it up a notch with this next design idea. This idyllic river cabin spans several levels of intricate design from waterfalls to a loft expansion. But, before you even get started on the actual house, there’s all that base level work that makes this house very unique. It’s definitely a skill to get creative with landscaping in The Sims 4 and there’s plenty of tutorials out there to help you on your way. Luckily, this speed build should be a great starting place for you to follow along to.

Classic Mansion

Sims living is all about achieving your aspirations and if your aspiration in life is to live in a 13-bed, 16-bath, luxurious, classically designed mansion, then this build is for you. Granted, this one will challenge your building skills but the result is definitely worth it. And, while it has all the mod cons that a mansion might possess; spa, gym, bowling alley, personal cinema, it also has some you might not expect; nightclub, museum, vault, and a secret laboratory.

Modern Mansion

If you’re into more of a modern look though, this mega mansion is for you. This build idea is something a little different. The builder, Doctor Ashley, takes inspiration from actual houses currently for sale. In this build, for example, she’s chosen a $18 million mansion in Bel Air to recreate in The Sims 4. It illustrates that real-life can be an inspiration for your builds too.

Mountain cabin

From the same designer as the river cabin, we once again try out some of those exterior landscape building techniques. This time, it’s a log cabin setback in the mountainous forest of Granite Falls, part of The Sims 4: Outdoor Retreat expansion pack. It’s a beautiful, minimalist, wood-centric hideaway that will have you reaching for your terrain tool and spending time carefully selecting your greenery.

Tiny treehouse

Finally, big isn’t always best. This blissful tiny treehouse is a one-bed, one-bath for one or two Sims to hide away and enjoy the compact lifestyle. Maybe it’s a writer’s retreat or a creative escape for a budding artist, this concept really brings out the creativity on offer from The Sims 4. Plus, the designer highlights how certain objects have multi-use opportunities that you might not have thought of before.

Are you feeling inspired? We hope so. The Sims 4 continuously brings out new packs and items on a regular basis to transform your builds which is what helps this game still feel fresh seven years after release.

If you fancy finding some more help and inspiration, why not check out our The Sims 4 best mods guide for more on getting flexible with house builds and growing your game experience. And, if you’re looking to build some of these ideas in new worlds then check out our guide to The Sims 4 best expansion packs to weigh up your options on what you should get next.