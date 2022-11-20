Let your Sims 4 kids get creative with this custom content

They say that children are the future, and Sims 4 kids are certainly a core part of the appeal of the best life game around. Thankfully, the best Sims 4 custom content creators are always hard at work creating plenty of fantastic ways to keep your youngsters busy. That should give their parents a chance to focus on doing important adult things (we’re of course talking about tidying up all that Sims 4 clutter, not employing more of the best Sims 4 sex mods, so get your head out of the gutter).

Sims creators such as Pandasama and Ravasheen have lots of great options to help liven up the process of raising your virtual children. Ravasheen is a creator who focuses on “creating Maxis-match style objects and mini-mods that are aesthetic, add functionality, and are customisable.” Their delightfully named ‘Ken You Not Dollhouses’ offer some really lovely playsets for your youngsters to play around with, with five different styles to choose from. They’re all designed to fit in a one-tile space, and can even be placed into cubbies or on top of other units and remain functional.

Pandasama is a creator who specialises in creating custom animations. They began their modding journey at the beginning of lockdown in 2020, saying they “noticed custom animation is something that’s really lacking in the modding community and decided I should give it a try.” Pandasama says they have often spent twelve hours learning how to animate in a given day – and it certainly shows in their results.

The ‘Toddler creativity pack’ offers a range of creative toys for your little ones to play with. There’s an art set allowing them to doodle to their heart’s content, stackable rings that will test their thinking skills, a xylophone that comes with custom sounds, and a crafting station allowing them to build decorative objects and even functional toys.

The drawing tools in particular open up plenty of really cool options. Not only can kids work on their art skills, they can also be mentored by an adult, helped out by another child to create some unique partner drawings, or even snack on the crayons if they get too peckish! For even more options, Pandasama’s ‘Toddler bedroom stuff’ pack includes a toy basketball hoop and a rocking horse among several cosy relaxation options.

In a discussion on the Sims Reddit where fans are sharing some of their favourite custom content for kids, one commenter remarks, “As someone with roughly 20,000 [pieces of] installed CC, sometimes I feel that a lot of current The Sims players have no idea just how great the modding community is in this game. We’re truly lucky to have all of these amazing creators.”

It truly is a world of opportunity out there. Now that you can get The Sims 4 free, we’re sure many of you will be new to the whole thing, which is why we have a Sims 4 CC guide teaching you how to install custom content and where to find it. We’ve also got all the Sims 4 cheats for unlimited money, perfect moods, and more, along with the best Sims 4 mods to start modding your game and unlocking even more of that potential.