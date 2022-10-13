Sims 4 kits leak hints at yummy items ahead of free to play

New Sims 4 kits mean one thing: some awesome new cosmetic items to deck out your house and its inhabitants in Maxis’ iconic life game. If new leaks are to believed, there are two more kits set to release in the coming months, and boy do they look sweet.

When trawling through the Sims 4 base code, a forum member (LeGardePourpre) over at French Sim fansite, L’univers Sims, has uncovered two new kit icons, and a plethora of new miscellaneous images.

The first kit icon shows a white strawberry on a deep purple background, and is entitled ‘kit à la fraise,’ or ‘Strawberry Kit.’ What this could contain is anyone’s guess – strawberry themed furniture? A strawberry plant? New food items? All of the above? We’ll have to wait and see.

In a similarly delicious vein, the second kit is simply referred to as ‘kit café’ or, shockingly, ‘Café Kit.’ This shows a little mug accompanied by a letter, implying we’ll be getting some traditional coffee shop furniture as well as some good ol’ fashioned writing materials.

See kids, this is why you do French for years at high school – to translate Sims 4 kit leaks. It’s worth bearing in mind that these likely aren’t the actual names of the kits, so are just placeholders for now. I’m sure Maxis will come up with something much more eloquent.

The same leak revealed a handful of other icons, including a sim exclaiming in shock, a heart-shaped locket with a figure in each photograph, two hands making a pinky promise, a sim in a suit framed with three stars and a crown, two sims back to back posing, and a hand hi-fiving an animal’s paw (presumably a cat). The team at the Sims Community suggest that these could be related to the recent presentation on the Sims 4 Kits splash screen (a feature added to console a few months ago), but this is just speculation.

These new leaks come just ahead of The Sims 4 going free to play, which is set to happen on October 18. They may be Maxis’ way of celebrating one of the biggest milestones in Sims history, but may also be related to an EA livestream event that players believe will unveil The Sims 5.

You can check out everything we know about the next chapter in the life sim saga using our Sims 5 release date speculation and wishlist article, or you can start using those Sims 4 cheats to get ahead of the curve.