The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack is about to hit the digital shelves, and we here at PCGamesN have spent some time digging into what’s on offer. The new DLC for the now decade-old free PC game injects a little ‘je ne sais quoi’ into the romantic side of The Sims 4, an aspect undoubtedly near and dear to many players’ hearts. What really stood out to me, however, is just how much it feels like a throwback to classic games such as The Sims 2 in being bolder with its over-the-top, silly animation style and personality.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck piles in lots of new elements for those who enjoy the saucy side of the free Steam game. It introduces the new Cupid’s Corner dating app, adds myriad ways to flirt and frolic with potential partners, and even offers you a whole new romantic location to set up your home. Arriving alongside it is a free update that allows you to set romantic boundaries for all your Sims, which Lovestruck further builds on with new attraction settings of its own.

To set expectations out the gate, those of you with a familiarity for the best Sims 4 mods may well be acquainted with Wonderful Whims – the more ‘safe for work’ sibling to the far raunchier Wicked Whims mod (the latter of which, in case it wasn’t obvious, being a far cry above and beyond what you can expect from this official expansion). In many ways, Lovestruck feels like it’s playing in the ballpark of a lot of the ideas seen in Wonderful Whims such as attraction, preferences, and even adjustments to what makes Sims jealous.

At this point I should note that, by the standards of the Sims player base, I’m not nearly as invested in grand-scale romantic arcs, tantalizing trysts, or matchmaking machinations as some players. I typically treat my playthroughs as a largely single-character RPG, focusing on that one Sim’s life and the various trials and tribulations they go through. That said, love and dating is nevertheless a core part of that life, and Lovestruck certainly does a good job of making those aspects feel more involved and true-to-life.

Romantic boundaries, available to all players regardless of whether or not you own Lovestruck, add some more customization to what makes your Sims jealous. You can independently adjust if they’re bothered by light flirting, a little kiss, or even if they’re upset should their partner partake in a little WooHoo with another. I really love this quality-of-life change; while it won’t be to everyone’s tastes, I appreciate the ability to have Sims use some of the basic romantic actions without it immediately upsetting their other half.

With Lovestruck enabled, you can go one step further, customizing exactly what turns your Sim on (or off). You can set preferences for both personality traits (their way of life, their characteristics, and the way they approach romance) and appearance traits (hair color, outfit colors, and fashion sense). It’s a little more in-depth than I’m typically looking for, but for those players who like to construct whole scenarios and watch the drama play out, this will no doubt be an exciting proposal.

Once you’re actually in-game, you can set up a Cupid’s Corner profile and start looking for love. Upon finding a match, you have the ability to set up dates, picking from a selection of activities (including some from other DLC packs, should you own them), and can even bring others along. There’s also the ability to set lots as ‘singles hangout’ spots that will cause more available Sims to visit in the hopes of finding that special someone.

Perhaps my biggest takeaway, however, is the amount of personality Lovestruck brings to the table. As much as I love The Sims 4, it can sometimes feel a little dry and stiff when put against some of its older counterparts, which were much more bold and expressive in a lot of their animations. Lovestruck rectifies that in a way that I could immediately feel. This goes beyond just the direct animations of love – there are a wealth of new social interactions tied to specific venues or objects, such as complimenting someone’s form at the gym.

The final aspect of Lovestruck, but one of its largest, is the new location of Ciudad Enamorada, a stunning city that feels custom-built to take advantage of the new features. It’s based on Mexico City and is split into an uptown zone, a park-filled square, and a suburban neighborhood.

I really love it – it’s still early days, but Ciudad Enamorada already feels like it might be fast becoming my favorite place to set up shop in The Sims 4. While I don’t think it justifies the high cost of entry if you’re less invested in the other aspects of the expansion, I can see myself spending a lot of time here in the future.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack launches Thursday July 25 on Steam, the Epic Games store, and the EA store, and is priced at $39.99 / £34.99. Pre-order and you’ll also get the Heartbreak Happens pack, including new eyeliner, a plushie, and a double bed, which you’ll receive when the expansion launches. You can learn more via the official EA website.

