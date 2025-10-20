The Sims loses one of its most iconic games as EA confirms final update and imminent delisting

The Sims is one of the most iconic PC gaming franchises around, but it's always been the perfect on-the-go game. Whether you chuck it on that laptop you definitely bought for school work, or you're playing the likes of The Sims 4 on your Steam Deck, checking in on your virtual soap opera can be done pretty much anywhere. But nothing offers the same level of accessibility as The Sims Mobile - the free mobile game with a surprisingly substantial Sims experience. However, after seven years of support, today marks its final update, and in a shock to fans, will be delisted from the Apple and Google Play stores tomorrow, October 21.

While the quality and quantity of updates for The Sims Mobile has dropped in recent months, the confirmation of its delisting and the end of support has come as something of a surprise. Although this spinoff of The Sims 4, one of best life games ever made, is getting delisted tomorrow, it will remain playable for a few months. However, EA's wasted no time setting a date for when The Sims Mobile's servers will be switched off: Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

In a post that dropped over the weekend, EA confirms that today's swansong update for The Sims Mobile will remove the ability to buy in-game purchases with real money. Any unspent currencies remain and can be spent for those who already have the game, but you can no longer drop your hard-earned cash on packs or any other additional content. The update also grants players "unlimited energy to help them make the most of this time. This should make it easier to complete projects and enjoy the last few months of play."

As mentioned, the game will disappear from storefronts tomorrow. However, if you've downloaded The Sims Mobile before, you will still be able to redownload it to your device after this date.

As for the next three months, EA has released a timetable of events and limited-time quests that it'll be hosting before its full shutdown in January. It also reveals that, as one last hurrah, it'll unlock all of the game's Build Mode and Create A Sim content for all players to experience on Tuesday, January 6. "We want to give everyone the opportunity to build their dream home, design their perfect Sims, and experience everything TSM has to offer before the servers close."

Then, January 20 will mark the full sunsetting of the game. As save data is stored on the game's servers, that means it'll be completely unavailable to play, and The Sims Mobile's seven-year run will be over.

One of the most notable mobile games of 2018, The Sims Mobile was far from a flop - within a few months of launching, it was reported to have generated over $25 million in revenue and was downloaded 41.5 million times. It's received more than 50 updates since then, but clearly player counts and revenues have dropped off massively in recent times.

So, to recap: The Sims Mobile has received its final update and will be delisted on Tuesday, October 21. If you've downloaded it, you can still access it until Tuesday, January 20, 2026 when it will be then rendered unplayable due to its servers shutting down.

