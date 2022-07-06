The Murphy Bed can’t hurt you in this new Sims 4 mod

A new Sims 4 mod takes the sting out of death, or at least, a certain kind of death. The Murphy Bed No Fail mod from Teknikah does what it says on the label and keeps the Murphy Bed from murdering you on a bad night. Or a good one. Or anytime, really. Unlike some other Murphy Bed mods in the life sim that reduce the chance of dying when you try repairing the bed, this one just removes the possibility entirely by getting rid of the possibility that you might fail while trying to fix the bed.

The break and fatality rates might seem overexaggerated, but if you’ve ever fiddled with a Murphy Bed in real life, then you know how obnoxious these abominations can be – and how deadly. The last place you want to be is under a Murphy Bed.

Teknikah’s mod affects the loveseat and no loveseat Murphy Beds, but it doesn’t change the price or catalogue location. They said it might not work with other mods that affect the Murphy Bed. You don’t really need other Murphy Bed mods with this one, though. EA adjusted the break rate so the bed goes haywire less frequently, and having a permanent no-fail state takes care of everything else.

So you can sleep soundly at night while you wait for the High School Years expansion to launch later in July.

If you’re after more ways to tailor your Sims experience to your needs, we’ve got you covered. You’ll want to learn how to install custom content, and lucky for you, we’ve picked out some of the best CC to add in your game. Or if it’s the little things you’re after, check out the best individual Sims 4 mods, including a new one that gives you a tiny fighting Geralt of Rivia action figure, because why not.