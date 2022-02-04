Sims 4 wedding pack leaks weeks ahead of launch

After a teaser in January suggested a wedding game pack was on the way for the Sims 4, we now have a whole lot more detail on what to expect. It’s just not official yet. A new game pack called My Wedding Stories has leaked complete with a host of screenshots, a cover image, and a release date, so these early details are already looking pretty solid.

The title and a February 17 release date for My Wedding Stories game pack initially leaked through Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter (via Sims Community), an account which has accurately leaked other Sims 4 DLC packs in the past, including the recent Carnaval Streetwear Kit.

According to a store description leaked and translated by Britney Lunar on Twitter, the pack will let you plan an entire wedding, from choosing the sims of honour to hosting engagement dinners and wedding rehearsals. You’ll be able to choose the menu and decorations, and go through all the usual Western wedding traditions, like exchanging vows, smooching at the altar, and then making awkward speeches and cutting an overly decadent cake at the reception.

The leak also includes a host of screenshots from the new pack, which you can see below.

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories. Found them in a very dark corner last night. Happy Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/TqVsgIVbGB — Britney Lunar 🌙 (@lunar_britney) February 4, 2022

Of course, any of these details are subject to change pending the official announcement. Check out our guide to the best Sims 4 mods if you’re looking for more before then.