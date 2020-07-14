The Sims 4’s next stuff pack is all about knitting

The Sims 4‘s residents need stuff to do, but there’s only so many hours in a day. It’ll be easier to make them all count if they have a hobby they can monetize, and Nifty Knitting is a Stuff Pack that’s coming up that will let your Sims go absolutely bonkers with needles and yarn.

The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting is a Stuff Pack set to launch July 28 on both Origin and Steam. It comes with new Create A Sim options, new furniture, and a whole new hobby system for knitting that allows your Sims to cover their homes and everything in them with brightly-coloured knitted crafts.

Naturally, they’ll start out with the absolute basics – scarves, hats, maybe a sock or pair of baby booties. But if the very Sims-y trailer below is anything to go by, things get increasingly elaborate as your Sims get better at knitting. There are sweaters and cardigans, stuffed animals, knitted cactus plants, hanging plant pots, and throw rugs. Sims can apparently branch out into embroidery and weaving, creating furniture covers and wall hangings.

Here’s the trailer:

There’s a tonne of stuff to knit, in other words, and fortunately, there’s also a way to get rid of all of it: once your Sims have gained a bit of skill, they can sell their hand-crafted items on the in-game online marketplace called Plopsy. As they get better, too, they’ll want to have access to the new crafting tables, storage spaces, and pegboards, of course – and the pack also comes with rocking chairs, the better to settle in for a long evening of knitting in.

There’s also a nice little intramural EA crossover with Unravel, as its woolen hero Yarny makes an appearance in the pack.

You’ll be able to pick up Nifty Knitting when it launches July 28, and in the meantime, there’s our list of the best Sims 4 mods to fiddle with while you wait.