As we get into the spooky season, free The Sims 4 rewards are here to help you get into the mood. EA might not be making The Sims 5 any time soon, as it commits to focusing on its existing game alongside the experimental Project Rene, but there are still lots of reasons to jump back into the free game and keep playing, starting with a special Halloween event. If you’re worried that The Sims 5 is dead, The Grim Reaper themselves is here to comfort you.

The Sims 4 will continue to live on even once The Sims Project Rene release date arrives, and that starts with the upcoming The Sims 4 Life and Death expansion pack, which we’re set to get our first proper look at on Thursday October 3. Promising “an endless journey through life and beyond,” it will focus on a figure that’s, perhaps ironically, become one of the most popular characters in the free Steam game – Grim.

The Grim Reaper has long been a beloved figure, with their appearance signifying the end of a chapter in your household’s story. To celebrate them, and their upcoming DLC, The Sims 4 Reaper’s Rewards event is live now. It runs for a total of eight weeks – the first six have events to complete to earn special rewards, while the final two give you a bit of spare time to catch up if you haven’t quite finished everything.

You’ll have two quests to complete each week, and doing so will earn you all manner of free items. There’s a selection of ‘trad goth’ clothing, a Life and Death tattoo, a skull-sporting bicycle, new art for your wall, a spectral cocktail that transforms you temporarily into a ghost, a cozy casket to nap in, and even more besides. Alongside these permanent rewards, you’ll also snag a selection of single-use items that you can use in Live Mode.

As for the quests themselves, they’ll actually see you joining forces with Grim, who is in the process of reaching Ambrosia, a mythical dish capable of lifting any Sim’s spirits. You’ll have to dig into the mysterious Ambrosia Society and attempt to uncover the secrets behind this food, eventually learning how to make it yourself. If you come to the event late, don’t worry, as past week’s quests will still be available to complete.

The Sims 4 Reaper’s Rewards event is live now and ends Tuesday November 19. You can learn more courtesy of EA for additional details. It’s perhaps a little unfortunately timed that this Grim Reaper event arrives in the wake of players worrying that a full sequel, The Sims 5 as they’d hoped for it, is “dead” – even if a Project Rene playtest is on the way – but I won’t say no to free items.

For even more ways to spice up your virtual life, take a browse through the best Sims 4 mods – and be sure to keep our updated 2024 list of all Sims 4 cheats to hand as well.

