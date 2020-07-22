Latest Sims 4 sale lets you get all the DLC for only $352.97

The Sims has had a reputation for extensive add-on content ever since the original, and the expansions have only gotten more prolific since the advent of DLC provided EA the opportunity to sell even more stuff. A fresh sale on The Sims 4 and its DLC offers some of the most substantial deals yet – and a harsh reminder of how much this stuff costs altogether, naturally.

The Origin sale promises savings of up to 85% off on all Sims 4 releases. Stick it all in your cart and you’ll find a total cost of $352.97 USD. That’s a savings of $316.75 over the total, non-discounted cost of $669.72. And yes, I checked – that’s every single Expansion Pack, Stuff Pack, and Game Pack outside of the upcoming Nifty Knitting Stuff.

The Sims 4 DLC price has been a running joke for ages, but it’s really all a matter of perspective. For example, if you were to have purchased every bit of DLC at its full price over the course of the six years since the game first launched, your purchases would’ve averaged out to less than $10 per month, which is reasonable. Just, uh… well, I hope you’re not trying to catch up on the full breadth of DLC now.

In June, The Sims 4 hit Steam as part of EA’s wider expansion onto the platform – though sadly, the Steam sales haven’t quite gotten the DLC down to impulse buy prices just yet.

If you’re looking for more sandbox games, you can follow that link for a big list of great ones.