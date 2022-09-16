Sims 5 may soon be unveiled by EA, as Sims 4 goes free-to-play

Sims 5 is apparently going to be revealed by EA very shortly, as long-standing life simulator and management game Sims 4 officially goes free-to-play, although the sequel may not be available yet for a long time.

Confirmed on September 14, the base game of Sims 4 becomes free-to-play as of October 18. Additional content will continue to be released thereafter, which players will have to buy, but the original, vanilla version of the game will remain free of charge. Marking the free-to-play launch, EA is hosting a stream, Behind the Sims Summit, on its Twitch and YouTube channels, where it says it will be “sharing more about what’s in the works”.

As well as news about further Sims 4 updates, however, this may apparently include the first details regarding Sims 5. Speaking on the Game Mess Mornings podcast, reporter Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb – whose information regarding an Assassin’s Creed game in Japan has proven to be correct, as well as leaks from 2021 that Starfield would be exclusive to Xbox and PC – says that the Behind the Sims Summt will be used to share first details about Sims 5.

“Sims 5 is also coming,” Grubb says. “At this thing next month, they almost certainly will announce it then – the announcement is coming soon, and I’ve heard it’s likely next month. Expect to hear about The Sims 5 soon.” However, the game is apparently only at the very start of development, with Grubb warning fans that, even if it is revealed in October, it will be a long time until Sims 5 launches. “Do not expect to be playing it soon,” they say. “The game is still a very long way off apparently”.

