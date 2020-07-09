Back to Top

The Sims 4 is getting a “first-of-its-kind” reality competition show

The wondrous and whimsical world of The Sims is about to expand with an upcoming reality competition show called The Sims Spark’d. The “first-of-its-kind” series, publisher EA has announced, will see contestants take on various “creative challenges to build the most unique characters, worlds, and stories” in the long-running simulation games series’ latest title, The Sims 4.

In a press release, EA announces the upcoming reality show “is redefining reality competition by bringing creativity, storytelling, and the community together in an entertaining new way”. It’ll feature four episodes in the series, in which 12 simmers take on timed skill and elimination-based challenges to chase down the $100,000 prize and impress a panel of celebrity judges.

This panel will include BuzzFeed Multiplayer YouTube personality Kelsey Impicciche (who also created the #100babychallenge Sims series), the singer and songwriter Tayla Parx, whose Simlish version of the tune ‘Me versus Us’ featured in a Sims 4 expansion pack, and Maxis dev Dave Miotke. Plus, The Sims Spark’d will be hosted by American Idol finalist and Sims fan Rayvon Owen.

The show, presented by ELeague, will debut on July 17 at 23:00 ET/PT on TBS in the US, and premiere each Friday night following (July 17, 24, and 31, and August 7) at the same time, but will also be available to tune into on Saturdays (July 18 and 25, and August 1 and 8) at 08:00 ET/PT. International broadcast details haven’t been confirmed as yet.

If you’d prefer to check it out online, you can catch the show on Buzzfeed Multiplayer, where each episode will stream the Monday following its TV airing (July 20 and 27, and August 3 and 10).

If you’re a Sims 4 fan and are keen to get stuck into the action, EA’s got ” a series of in-game challenges in The Sims 4 called the Spark’d Challenge Program” to take part in, which will kick off on July 17. “Top creators” in this will get the chance to be considered to appear on a future series of the show.

Carrie Talbot

News writer

Published:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting news of Fable 4.

Read More
Best Sims 4 mods
Best Sims 4 sex mods
The Sims 4 DLC

Promoted

In association withSponsored by
Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Best multiplayer games on PC

Best multiplayer games on PC
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation