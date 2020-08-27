Gamescom – Star Wars is coming to The Sims 4

You’ll be able to use the Force in your next Sims game, and you won’t need mods to do it this time. The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Baatu is an official Star Wars crossover for The Sims, and it comes out September 8.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Baatu features a ton of Star Wars content for use in The Sims – from Imperial and Rebel outfits to astromech droids, thematic building materials to Twi’leks, Journey to Baatu will let you set your Sims up with living quarters that would fit right into Mos Eisley. And yes, there are usable lightsabers.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Baatu is a game pack that lets your Sims visit the spaceport at Baatu, socialising with the alien people there, and returning home with some snazzy looking Star Wars clothing and gear. You’ll also be able to step in and influence the outcome of The First Order and the Resistance’s fight over control of Baatu, meeting characters from the films in the process.

Here’s the trailer:

