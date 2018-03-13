Buy the other half of your furniture set with the latest Sims 4 Stuff pack

The Sims 4 My First Pet Stuff pack released today, adding a variety of content to the game such as new small pets, new outfits for cats, and dogs, new pet-inspired clothes, and animal-friendly furniture.

However, some fans have been less than impressed with the latest pack and have voiced their complaints online.

The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs expansion pack released back in November, adding a load of pet-related content to the game including cats, dogs, veterinary clinics, and a new neighbourhood. The My First Pet Stuff pack essentially adds to this expansion with extra content. You can only access this Stuff pack, which costs $9.99, if you own both The Sims 4 base game, at $39.99, and The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs expansion pack, which also costs $39.99.

Fans have expressed their frustrations on the official The Sims forums and Reddit. They feel that the Stuff pack only adds content that should have been in the Cats & Dogs expansion in the first place. They also say that the new clothes items are duplicates of previous items that have been re-coloured.

The Sims fansite, Sims VIP, created side-by-side images which show the “new” clothes – both for pets and humans – are, in fact, re-coloured versions of clothes already in the game.

Over on Reddit, redditor OhioOhO points out that the new Stuff pack adds items which complete a furniture set from the Cats & Dogs expansion. One redditor calls this revelation “fucking shameful,” while another writes, “this just rubs in our faces the fact that Cats & Dogs was incomplete.” One particularly upset redditor writes the following: “Nope, nope, nope. I’m not buying a stuff pack for an expansion pack, especially when it’s so obvious they’re trying to fucking force us into buying it by separating content. I’d rather buy $10 worth of lemons to squeeze in my eyes.”

EA have been contacted for comment.

Credit: All images via Sims VIP.