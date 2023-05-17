Sims 4 update makes cooking multicultural, and transforms Calientes

When it comes to The Sims 4, players are always looking out for additional content or updates. Where the developers fail to deliver, whether it be through a lack of diversity or poor Sim design, the community tends to fill in with custom content and mods. But now EA has dropped a free update for The Sims 4, adding in traditional Jewish meals and reworking the Caliente household.

Townie makeovers have always been a thing within The Sims 4 community, with players regularly posting their refreshed takes of beloved Sims families. From the gloomy Goths to the seemingly perfect Pleasants, households from every Sims game have faced fan reworks.

EA has taken note of the popular player remakes in a new update and has completely transformed the Caliente household, another iconic family found in both The Sims 3 and 4. I’m not sure myself if I would call it an improvement, but it is definitely a transformation.

Don Lothario’s revamped style features a brand-new beard that is now available for use by players in CAS. To access the refreshed version of the Caliente household, fans will need to start a new game rather than jump back into an old save that has already preloaded the Sims.

Alongside the Caliente family overhaul, The Sims 4 now boasts a more multicultural menu for any Sims interested in cooking. Players can have their Sims cook traditional Jewish meals such as challah bread and matzah balls. After years of backlash from fans regarding EA’s lack of diversity and inclusion, this addition is definitely a welcome one.

Simmers are certainly happy to see some recognition of Jewish culture in the free update but are perhaps a tad less excited about the Caliente makeover. I am glad the game is evolving, but many of us within the community wish that The Sims 4 would look to fans’ own creations for inspiration.

Regardless of your opinion on the rework’s quality, we’re all stuck with it. No need to worry about downloading any of the updated content, whether it be the arguably uglier Calientes or the food. All you need to do is open your launcher or The Sims 4 itself and the game should automatically install the additional features immediately.

If you want to see even more additional content, be sure to check out our favorite Sims 4 mods or have a look through some Sims 4 cheats and codes to make your gameplay experience a bit less stressful. Does anybody really want to spend the entirety of their Sim’s young adulthood grinding for Simoleons?