Sims 4 gets a free update ahead of the Industrial Loft Kit – here’s what it adds

Yet another kit is on the way to The Sims 4 this week. The Industrial Loft Kit lets you get a contemporary, Brooklyn-style aesthetic going in your sims’ homes, but the paid content isn’t the only thing joining the game. A free update has just gone live with a lovely bit of new furniture: a piece of art by Ohni Lisle.

You’ll find the new painting, titled Hair Vision, in build mode under decorations, in the paintings and posters category. As the devs explain in a press release, “Ohni is a contemporary artist who uses a mix of materials to create masterpieces of colorful, expressive design inspired by nature, art, and the human form.”

The Industrial Loft Kit launches on August 26 on Steam and Origin, as well as the console versions of the game. It will include a selection of furnishings with sharp angles, exposed wood, and steel frames. You’ll get new large window and sliding double door options, and metallic vents, piping, and appropriate lighting fixtures to complete the look.

We can expect more notable updates to the game on the near-term Sims 4 roadmap.

