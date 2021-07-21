The Sims 4 finally has a pond tool (and alligators)

The Sims 4: Cottage Living launches this week, and the release of another expansion means it’s time for another free update to the base game. The new update, already live in-game, adds a feature that fans have been demanding for ages: a water tool. Yes, you can finally construct ponds and lakes in The Sims 4, just as in The Sims games of your youth.

If you hit up build mode, you’ll now be able to make a pond-shaped hole with the terrain manipulation tool and fill it with water. You can customise your water style to give your pond a mossy or scummy look, and a host of new decor objects and shrubs to complement the effect. There are also a load of ‘pond effects’, which include animals like fish, ducks, and alligators. (As the name implies, these are intended as decorative objects, and players haven’t seen their sims getting snatched by gators – yet.)

The update also introduces child labour – er, that is, it lets kids help around the kitchen and garden. Children can plant, water, and weed, building their mental skill along the way. A new group cooking option lets up to five sims share the load in the kitchen, including kids.

There’s also a new take-out option with Zoomers Food Delivery Service, which will give you more variety than the usual pizza, and the calendar from Seasons is now available to all Sims 4 players.

In case you were pondering, a free The Sims 4 update is out today! 🤩✨

✅A water tool to create natural bodies of water on lots – instead of cleverly disguised pools

✅Zoomers Food Delivery Service

✅Children can help cook meals & garden

✅ & much more!👉 https://t.co/aCkVomgJre — The Sims (@TheSims) July 20, 2021

You can see the full patch notes at the official site. For more sandbox games to dig into, you can follow that link.