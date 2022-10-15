Sims 4 Werewolves now more picky in love and won’t eat whiteboards

The Sims 4 Werewolves are a recent addition to one of the best life games that arrived earlier this year, and a recent update has seen the lycanthropes changed in useful and funny ways, to make sure they’re more in line with how EA wants them to be played. That means no more eating white boards and a lot more flirting, I guess.

All of this comes from a recent Sims 4 update, which provides fixes for the base game, cottage living, high school years, consoles, and more.

“Werewolves can have a real hunger, especially if they have Voracious Hunger. That hunger shouldn’t mean they eat top secret lab doors or space rockets though. Other items werewolves should no longer add to the menu are dolphins, motherplant, motherplant pit, and high school whiteboards,” reads the Sims 4 Werewolves part of the update.

So, Sims 4 Werewolves will stop eating weird stuff, like whiteboards, which presents a mental image I never thought I’d see in my lifetime. That’s not all though, as developer Maxis seems to have given Werewolves the ability to not settle for a partner if they think there’s someone better – got to love Werewolf confidence.

“True love can be hard to find, especially if you tend to howl at the moon,” adds the update. “It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be selective though. Werewolves will now be more selective over who they accept as their fated mate while flirting with other werewolves.”

You can find the full patch notes of the Sims 4 Werewolves update on EA’s website, as the company gears up for making The Sims 4 free for all players later this month.

