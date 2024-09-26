It’s that time of the week again. The latest Epic Games Store freebie is The Spirit and the Mouse, a cute puzzle platformer from developer Alblune. The game is typically $20 on Steam and EGS and currently boasts some pretty glowing user reviews, so I reckon it could be a pleasant – and most importantly free – end-of-week treat.

You play as Lila, “a tiny mouse with a big heart” who solves puzzles to do good deeds for the people of Sainte-et-Claire, a quaint French village. If you’re looking for new puzzle games, The Spirit and the Mouse is a great option.

The adventure takes place across one night and offers a laid-back time, full of cute interactions and simple puzzles. There’s no difficulty setting, so you’re expected to sit back and relax. That said, it also seems to be a bit of a collectible hunt, with 120 lightbulbs to find.

97% of the reviews on Steam are positive, with players calling it “excellent” and “adorable.” You’ll also notice that most playtimes are in the three to six-hour range, so I doubt it’s out to devour your life. In its The Spirit and the Mouse review, our sister site Pocket Tactics called it “a truly thoughtful game that proves even the tiniest things in life can make a big difference.”

Considering the reception, it’s no doubt worth claiming for free on EGS as soon as you can, even if it’s not one you’re planning on playing right away.

