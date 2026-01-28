Grab a free Steam key for "ghostpunk" deckbuilder The Spirit Lift, a perfect answer to your Slay the Spire 2 woes

There's something so alluring about haunted hotels. There's the infamous Stanley Hotel in Colorado, or Dalhousie Castle in Edinburgh. There's the anticipation of hearing a door creak; the thrill of a mysterious shadow passing by the window. Was it just a bird? Or was in something else? Inspired by roguelike deckbuilders like Slay the Spire, The Spirit Lift plays on the fear and thrill of the unknown, taking you back to the '90s to explore the Vexington Hotel, where demons lurk around every corner.

The setting is Lucid Falls, and it's your graduation night. Your merry band of eight rebellious pals has decided to wander over to the Vexington: a haunted hotel that's home to The Spirit Lift (hence the name). This mysterious elevator is your ticket to 13 floors of pure hell, with monsters lurking around every corner, and a particularly vicious boss awaiting you in the penthouse.

The hotel's layout changes depending on which boss awaits you at the end of your journey, with corridors constantly changing. You'll collect gear as you go, all inspired by '90s nostalgia. Going on the game's official images, you'll be able to use everything from plastic compact mirrors to cootie catchers (I did not know that's what they were called), and the description promises that I'll be reunited with my "squiggly doodle cup." Honestly, that makes all of the death and destruction worth it.

And there's going to be a lot of death: in fact, it's encouraged. With every run you'll be able to develop a new strategy, or try out a fresh deck to see if you gel with it. You can upgrade your cards, form new decks by combining different characters together, all while exploring this haunted hotel and uncovering the secret of The Spirit Lift. Your experience is highly customizable, and no run will be the same.

As someone who grew up watching the Tower of Terror movie (and dragging her mom on the Disney ride over and over again), I absolutely love The Spirit Lift's "ghostpunk" aesthetic. If you do too, you can pick it up at a 10% discount on Steam, bringing it down to $17.99 / £15.07 (offer ends Tuesday February 3). Or, if you'd rather let luck take the wheel, enter your details in the box below.

The giveaway will close on Thursday, February 5 at 5am PST / 8am EST / 1pm GMT / 2pm CEST, and we'll contact the winners via email as soon as possible.



PCGN - The Spirit Lift code giveaway





While we wait for confirmation of the Slay the Spire 2 release date, The Spirit Lift feels like the perfect way to while away the hours. I like its team comp-focused build path, and its retro '90s feel. So go on: enter the Vexington if you dare.