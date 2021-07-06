July’s Humble Choice games have been revealed

If you’re looking for a way to beef up that Steam library for the summer, we have good news: there’s a new round of Humble Choice games available for this month, and they include some meaty choices, perfect for summer grilling. The headliner this month is Yakuza 3 Remastered, but there’s plenty more to this month’s selections. Come, let’s browse the offerings.

You can sign up for Humble Choice right here if you’d like to unlock this month’s games. Yakuza 3 Remastered is a classic case of “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in,” as Kiryu is yanked back into a power struggle in Kamurocho after a brief ‘retirement’ to Okinawa. In futuristic Soulslike game The Surge 2, you’ll need to find weapons and augmentations to help you battle your way out of the dystopian Jericho City.

July’s Humble Choice games also include off-road racer Dirt 5, Hammerting, Nimbatus: The Space Drone Constructor, Paradise Killer, Kill It With Fire, Bee Simulator, Elderborn, SWINE HD Remaster, Deadly Days, and classic roguelike game ADOM.

Proceeds from this month’s bundle sales will benefit Covenant House, which helps young people experiencing homelessness by providing food, shelter, hygiene products, and information.

There are always plenty of free PC games to choose from too, if you’re still hungry for more summer gaming fare.