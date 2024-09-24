The world of asymmetrical gaming is one of the toughest nuts to crack. For every Dead by Daylight success story there’s eight Evolve-style commiserations, and it’s often got nothing to do with the quality of the title. One game that’s bucking the trend is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre which has carved out a nice niche for itself in the year since launch. That niche might be about to get bigger too, as it’s just slashed its price, permanently.

This price drop comes just ahead of a fresh game mode coming to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Titled Rush Week, it’s inspired by Italian slasher films from the 1970s and sees Johnny from the base game head off to slay everyone in an unsuspecting sorority house. Instead of the usual 3v4 system of normal matches, the multiplayer game is going in a different direction with a 1v6 approach, taking it closer to other titles like Dead by Daylight.

Each of the sorority girls has no perks but can use various items found around the house to fight Johnny off, at least temporarily, before making their escape. On Johnny’s side, he gets stronger with every kill he makes. In addition, as matches drag on the sorority girls will give off fear, which he can use to hunt them down, making it supremely important for them to manage their fear levels by completing objectives.

Rush Week for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will launch on Thursday September 26. You can also now get The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for its new low price of $19.99 / £16.75, which is down from its previous listing of $39.99 / £33.50. You can learn more about both Rush Week and the new price over on the game’s Steam page.

