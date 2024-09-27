Even if a game is very nasty indeed, it’s nice to see it do well. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a grim title filled with absolutely excruciating murders, and it just launched a new mode, at least for players who have bought the game’s content pass. Even though it has a limited release right now it’s done wonders for the game’s Steam player numbers, with them more than doubling.

Rush Week is the name of the brand new game mode for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. While the original horror game takes the obvious film for its inspiration, this mode looks to classic slashers from Italy instead. Instead of pitting a few survivors against various members of the Family, it changes things up by having six survivors try to escape the predatory actions of one singular killer.

The action has also been moved to a new location, gone is the family farm with its supine grandpa and familiar layout, and in comes a sorority house. The only killer is Johnny, who’s there to try to grab and murder all six sorority girls, by whatever means possible. Thankfully they have a number of tools available to either hide or fight back with, with several escape options ready for use. For his part, Johnny gets stronger the more girls he kills, eventually able to track them by smelling their fear. By keeping their fear levels low, the girls can evade Johnny – but chances are he will find them, given enough time.

This Giallo-esque mode looks to be a hit for the game, with its Steam player numbers shooting up after it launched. On average, just before Rush Week arrived, the game was seeing a maximum number of around 700 players per day. Now, that’s gone up to a recent peak of 1,421, definitely giving the game the shot in the arm its developers no doubt hoped for. Of course, the recent price drop won’t have hurt it either.

That’s all when the mode isn’t truly out yet, too. Rush Week is out now for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for content pass owners, and will be free for all players from Monday September 30. If you’d like to learn more about this new mode, you can head over to Steam to get more details.

Should you want to know why this game is a big deal, our The Texas Chainsaw Massacre review will give you a lowdown of why it’s worth your time, and our guide to the best multiplayer games will help you find an alternative, if that’s what you’re looking for.

