The Witcher 3 is officially bigger than California

There are now over 50 million players setting out as Geralt to find Ciri in The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red’s beloved fantasy game. The series as a whole has accumulated over 75 million players, meaning that the third installment has brought in the bulk of The Witcher fans. The Witcher 3 is also CD Projekt Red’s most successful game thus far, in terms of both rating and sales, despite other big releases.

The Witcher 3 still stands as a massive launch for CD Projekt Red, especially when compared to less successful releases with more hype behind them. Yes, I’m looking at you, Cyberpunk 2077.

It took the fantasy RPG community by storm, presenting players with a uniquely vast open world filled to the brim with interesting characters and quests dependent on choice.

It is no wonder then that the Polish studio took to the internet to announce that the third Witcher title had surpassed 50 million sales total. This puts The Witcher 3’s sold copies at a number higher than California’s massive population of 40 million, and one almost as high as the whole of England’s at 55 million. This announcement also brings a lot of questions to those of us who consider ourselves strong Witcher stans.

Namely, what’s the future of The Witcher in videogames after this monumental achievement? We know that there are currently two ongoing codenamed projects at CD Projekt Red, Polaris and Sirius. The former is going to stand effectively as The Witcher 4 while the latter is set to be a multiplayer spin-off. The studio behind our favorite white-haired hero is also working on a The Witcher Remake, a revamped version of the trilogy’s iconic beginning.

There are no release dates set in stone just yet for any of the developer’s projects, but the fourth Witcher game entered pre-production in 2022, meaning that it still likely has a long way to go. The spin-off’s development has also been reset and the project’s ideas changed around, meaning that it is also not near the horizon.

