The Witcher season 3 is paused so Geralt tinkers with his PC

It’s well-established that Superman and The Witcher season 3 actor Henry Cavill is a big geek, whether it’s nerding over Warhammer or declaring that the PC is the best platform for gaming (he’s right you know). He’s now back with some fresh Henry Cavill PC upgrades – which may have something to do with The Witcher Netflix shutting down production due to Covid.

First, the bad news then. Due to an unspecified outbreak of Covid-19, The Witcher season 3 of the Netflix show has paused production and “will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so.” Season 3 began filming in April 2022 and features several new characters.

This means that Geralt himself Henry Cavill has a little time on his hands, and is choosing to upgrade his PC once again after building one himself back in 2020. As Cavill notes on Instagram, “my AIO cooler decided to give up on me” due to transit and the absurd heat wave in the UK recently. “Soooo while replacing it,” he says, “I decided to upgrade my fans as well.”

Cavill seems to have gone with a set of four Noctua fans, which are some of the best CPU coolers around so it’s a good choice. “I still have two more on the way to complete the set,” he adds, “but I became enormously impatient and installed the ones I had anyway.”

As for those wondering why the temperature still shows a surprisingly high 64 degrees for the CPU and 68 degrees for the GPU, Cavill says “don’t worry, those temps are in-game.” We reached out to Henry to ask what game he was playing because we really need to know. Don’t leave us hanging like that, S-man.

For more Witcher news, The Witcher 4 is on its way and it’s using Unreal Engine 5 – so like Henry Cavill, you’ll need some of the best PC gaming hardware around to run it when it finally comes out.