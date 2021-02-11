This Witcher 3 mod gives Geralt a Star Wars lightsaber

The Witcher 3 and Star Wars. Geralt and Luke Skywalker. The Continent and a galaxy far, far away. They’re not combinations you’d think would slot together all that naturally but, boy, can they ever. A modder has proved a Witcher-Star Wars mash-up can be a glorious thing by putting an iconic new weapon in the RPG game’s hero’s hands – a lightsaber (I can hear your shrieks of ‘Yes!’ from here).

Milckywayy’s ‘Star Wars Lightsaber’ mod for CD Projekt Red’s 2015 open-world game does exactly what that name implies – it puts that most iconic of melee weapons, the laser sword first introduced to world way back in 1977, in Geralt the monster slayer’s capable hands. The good news is it comes in a range of colours, which you can choose and download from the mod’s associated optional files, such as the classics – blue (the default), green, red, and even Mace Windu-style purple – and some jazzy others, like orange, yellow, and white.

It’s also available to grab as both of Geralt’s swords – so, in theory, you could run around with two mix-and-match lightsabers as your silver and steel weapons. As you can see in the showcase clip below, you can also opt to grab lightsaber sound effects for the mod. After all, what is a lightsaber without that signature hum, swoosh, and sizzle? Nothing, that’s what.

Take a peek for yourself at the Witcher 3 lightsaber mod in action in the clip below (note the very funny, not-at-all-out-of-place Darth Vader helmet – that comes included as a bonus with the mod).

If you decide to grab the mod – from Nexus Mods here – you’ll be able to buy it from blacksmiths Hattori and Lazare Lafargue or the Ofieri merchant in-game. The elegant weapon for a more civilised age will scale in damage and level according to your own level when you buy it.

Be sure to read the modder’s instructions to get it running smoothly, and – as ever – mod with caution! Also take a peep at our rundown of the best Witcher 3 mods while you’re here if you’re on the lookout for some more inspiration.