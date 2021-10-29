Netflix’s Witcher Season 2 debuts a new trailer full of beasts and battles

“I’ve lived through three supposed end of days,” a casual Geralt of Rivia remarks to a boar-man sitting in a pub in the new trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2. “It’s all horseshit.” He’s probably right, of course, but that doesn’t seem to be getting in the way of the second season of the RPG game’s TV adaptation dialing up the action and upping the stakes for our favourite mutant monster hunter and his pals.

The new trailer has the tagline “Destiny is a beast,” and there are plenty of beasts on parade. One shot shows a bat-winged demon flying in the distance as Geralt strides into a still pond, while later on, the Witcher is assaulted by a huge vampire bat. In the snowy woods, Geralt and Ciri face off against a powerful Leshen that sends root-like tendrils toward them under the ground.

So we’re going to be seeing more monsters, which is always fun. Geralt and Yennefer also demonstrate some of their fearsome powers: Geralt makes liberal use of the Quen and Aard signs, while Yenn is clearly still wrestling with her own developing abilities as a sorceress.

Here’s the trailer:

Dandelion is back of course, and it seems he’s made some new friends during his time away. We’ve already learned that Season 2 deals with Geralt traveling with Ciri to the sanctuary at Kaer Morhen as a battle for control of the continent rages across the land. The true threat, however, may be the latent power Ciri possesses within herself.

The Witcher: Season 2 debuts on Netflix December 17.