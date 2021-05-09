The Witcher 3 next-gen update might include popular mods

One of The Witcher 3‘s most popular mods could be part of the next-gen update that’s coming later this year. The creator is in talks with CD Projekt Red about the upcoming upgrade to the beloved RPG game, and currently, things are optimistic.

Halk Hogan, the modder behind The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, posted a comment under one of his latest videos, stating that CDPR had reached out. “I know I announced a new HDRP preview in early March but I was silent the whole time. Sorry for that,” they write. “In return, I have some good news, and the reasons why I was quiet and why I don’t have too much to show. I think the most important news is that I got an official message from CDPR about cooperation. While it’s not certain yet, it’s very likely that HDRP will be included in the official next generation update.”

The HD Reworked Project has been in the works since 2015, and at time of writing, it’s the most popular The Witcher 3 mod on Nexus Mods. Currently, Halk is working on another version that updates the open-world game yet again. In a comment to Kotaku, CDPR confirmed that, in addition to work that’s underway on the upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it’s “in talks with creators of various mods for the 2015 release of the game.”

CDPR announced the next-gen update last year, and anyone who already owns the fantasy game will get it free.

Here’s Hogan’s latest preview:

Given the kind of experimentation, improvements, and general creativity that’s emerged from The Witcher 3’s modding scene, this potential collaboration isn’t surprising. This one renders the starting area in 4K, this one records all the dialogue, this one turns Geralt into a snowboarder, and this one ties up Blood and Wine with a new quest. We don’t have a release window for the official update, but there’s plenty to keep everyone amused in the meantime.