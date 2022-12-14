Witcher 3 next gen fixes coming after CD Projekt Red botches launch

If you’ve been one of the many facing PC issues in The Witcher 3 next gen port from CD Projekt Red don’t worry, as the studio behind the fantasy RPG game has announced that plenty of fixes are on the way. The team is investigating exactly just what is going on with the newest version of Geralt’s adventure, following multiple reports of problems.

It appears as though these The Witcher 3 next gen issues are quite sporadic across PC, as many are reporting a plethora of issues in their games, with some even saying there are minimal issues. Despite that there are some reports that this is as bad as the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and, from what we’ve seen, this is not the case. Still, you may want to check out The Witcher 3 system requirements to make sure your rig is up to snuff.

CD Projekt Red addresses the PC issues, saying: “We are aware of the issues PC players have been reporting since last night’s release of the update. We are actively investigating all of the reports and will be providing an update on particular issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!”

Sadly this means we don’t currently know exactly when any sort of The Witcher 3 next gen patch will be rolling out, and which issues will be fixed first. A bug report thread in The Witcher 3 subreddit (which currently has over 500 comments and climbing) outlines some of the major problems, which include: performance problems, poor GPU utilisation, DX12 running poorly with stutters, graphical glitches, crashes, and massively dipping frame rates.

Before we talk about how launching a game like this is unacceptable, credit where credit is due, this is a free upgrade for a game from 2015, so while it may have plenty of issues you haven’t had to pay for it. On top of that, The Witcher 3 GOG Winter Sale makes the game dirt cheap, so you can at least revert back before the next gen version for now if you just bought it.

On the other hand, it’s incredibly disappointing to see CD Projekt Red launch a game in a less than optimised state, and even more disappointing to see them do it with two recent and high-profile games. I can’t and won’t speculate about exactly why this has happened to the PC port of the update, but you’d think CD Projekt Red would do everything in its power to mitigate anything even remotely similar to the scale of the botched Cyberpunk 2077 launch, even if this isn’t close.

If you still have a hankering for some Geralt gameplay but are unable to get a proper experience with The Witcher 3 next gen PC port at the moment, why not check out our list of the best Witcher 3 mods? Or you can take a look at our picks for the best fantasy games on the market right now.