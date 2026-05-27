It's official, The Witcher 3 is getting new DLC, and it's a full-sized Geralt story

Can't wait for The Witcher 4? You won't have to. Long rumored and now confirmed, The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past is a new DLC for the all-conquering CD Projekt Red RPG. With the developer teasing an upcoming anniversary livestream celebrating ten years of the Blood and Wine expansion, we were expecting to hear something. In the end, CDPR decided to get out ahead of the moment and just announce it now.

Both Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine are immaculate, self-contained adventures that are basically must-plays if you love The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The promise of something new was tantalizing - but with The Witcher 4 on the horizon, what would it even be? We now have our answers. On its website, CDPR writes: "Songs of the Past is a brand-new full-fledged expansion to The Witcher 3; Wild Hunt, one of the most acclaimed role-playing games of all time."

It continues, "Created in partnership with Fool's Theory, a team comprising veteran The Witcher 3 developers, players can once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and embark on a brand-new adventure before heading out on the Path as Ciri in the upcoming The Witcher 4."

So there we have it: Geralt is back, and he's - well, at least enthused enough to pick up his swords once again. I don't want to dig too deep into spoilers for the previous Witcher 3 expansions, but it felt rather like the White Wolf was ready to hang up his boots, so I'll be very curious to see what gets him back out on the trail.

CDPR promises more details "in late summer," so it sounds as though we won't actually hear much (if anything) about the new DLC during the anniversary livestream on Thursday May 28. It also adds that the introduction of the new content will require an update to The Witcher 3 system requirements, "to ensure smooth performance and compatibility going forward for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Songs of the Past." These include the need to be on Windows 11.

The Witcher 3 'Songs of the Past' DLC will be released in 2027. That's all the details we have for now, so get your speculating caps on and try to figure out what this next adventure might entail. I'm ready to hear your theories.