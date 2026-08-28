The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past will give Geralt's best friend the spotlight he deserves

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past is a final outing for Geralt of Rivia as the helmsman of CD Projekt Red's grandiose fantasy RPGs. But more than that, it's a tale of friendship and "bromance" between The Witcher and his closest friend, who until now has never had quite enough of a chance to stand in the spotlight of the games. At Gamescom 2026, we sat down with Creative Vision Director Karolina Kuzia-Rokosz of Fool's Theory to learn more about what we can expect from our upcoming trip to Letten.

Songs of the Past is a chance for CDPR and Fool's Theory "to say something even more about Geralt before we pass the torch," Kuzia-Rokosz explains. While Ciri will be taking center stage in The Witcher 4, this new expansion gives more attention to another beloved figure from The Witcher 3, Dandelion. The poet and bard is "one of the most important guys in Geralt's life," and he's earned a wider reputation in recent years with Joey Batey's gleeful representation of him in the Netflix series (where he goes by his Polish name, Jaskier).

"Geralt is set on retirement, right? What makes you go out of that comfortable life? It's when your best friend asks you to," Kuzia-Rokosz remarks. As the "complete opposite" to Geralt, she says Dandelion is the foil that "completes The Witcher" by being able to poke and prod and get Geralt to open up more about his life and feelings. "We wanted to show them together to expand on the topic of friendship, to say something more about them to that extent. Dandelion is very fascinating."

Fool's Theory wanted to give Dandelion more time to shine in Songs of the Past, "because in the games he's just a little bit of a goofy guy that works for you." Kuzia-Rokosz says that when asked to describe him in three words, Geralt's VA Doug Cockle simply offered, "What a wanker." She adds that the team "wanted to preserve that, because he's still the same person, but it's a bit of disenchanting this image. He can be more serious, he can be touched by things, he can feel that he should be responsible."

Songs of the Past will carry us back to Dandelion's hometown of Letten, and he "really, really needs you by his side." Kuzia-Rokosz promises to explore "the topic of friendship between two grown-up men that are so different from each other - let's call it a bromance." That means taking the rough with the smooth, whether it's "telling them hard truths," or sometimes "giving the reins back to them and trusting them."

Another character who is set to take center stage is Lilla, Dandelion's cousin. She's a noble lady, but has always wanted to do more with her life. "I wouldn't say she's stuck, but you have everything you can imagine - you get rich, you are living in a peaceful land," Kuzia-Rokosz comments. "What more is there to explore? She always wanted to dig up those secrets, maybe darker ones, that nobody speaks about in Letten." If you caught the DLC gameplay demo from Gamescom, you might have felt the "tension" between her and Geralt, but Kuzia-Rokosz "would like to leave the rest for players to unfold."

Songs of the Past launches in 2027, but included in its showcase was news that a fully remastered version of The Witcher 3 will be released on Tuesday September 29, and it'll be free for all owners. CDPR is even throwing in the previous two expansions as a bonus if you don't already have them, and both are absolutely worth your time. If you've never experienced The Witcher 3 at all, there's never been a better excuse.

Kuzia-Rokosz describes the story of The Witcher, at a fundamental level, as "this lonely guy that finds comfort in his friends or lovers." The adventures it takes you on are about "freedom of exploration, making choices, making your decisions." While its world is fantastical, the team looks for inspiration from real life. "These people, even if they are living in a world that is full of monsters, they usually face the same problems" that we might face. In the end, the hope is that players "will make the story their own, because they feel like they belong."

Additional reporting by Lauren Bergin for PCGamesN at Gamescom.