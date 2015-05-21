The Witcher 3 new patch helps keep things stable

Witcher 3 players, that stability patch you’ve been demanding is here. Just two days after launch, CD Projekt Red have released patch 1.03 to help keep The Witcher 3 completely stable and free it from some of its launch bugs.

If you had problem with Nvidia Hairworks, post-process settings, or the UI, these and many more issues are addressed in this patch.

The full patch notes are:

Blood particles will now properly appear after killing enemies on the water

Boosted texture anisotropy sampling to 16x on Ultra preset

Corrects a bug where player was able to shoot bolts at friendly NPCs

Corrects an issue in dialogue selections

Corrects an issue with Stamina regeneration while sprinting

Corrects some missing translations in the UI

Fixes a cursor lock issue that sometimes occurred when scrolling the map

Fixes grass and foliage popping that could occur after density parameters were changed

Generally improves world map focus

Improves input responsiveness when using keyboard

Improves menu handling

Improves Nvidia Hairworks performance

Improves performance especially in cutscenes and gameplay

Improves stability in gameplay and the UI

Minor SFX improvements

Rostan Muggs is back

Sharpen Post-process settings extended from Off/On to Off/Low/High

If you've downloaded The Witcher 3 using a client like Steam or GOG Galaxy, then the auto patch feature should already be doing the heavy lifting for you.