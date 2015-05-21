The Witcher 3 new patch helps keep things stable

Witcher 3 players, that stability patch you’ve been demanding is here. Just two days after launch, CD Projekt Red have released patch 1.03 to help keep The Witcher 3 completely stable and free it from some of its launch bugs.
If you had problem with Nvidia Hairworks, post-process settings, or the UI, these and many more issues are addressed in this patch.
Want more Witcher 3? Here are the best Witcher 3 mods.
The full patch notes are:
- Blood particles will now properly appear after killing enemies on the water
- Boosted texture anisotropy sampling to 16x on Ultra preset
- Corrects a bug where player was able to shoot bolts at friendly NPCs
- Corrects an issue in dialogue selections
- Corrects an issue with Stamina regeneration while sprinting
- Corrects some missing translations in the UI
- Fixes a cursor lock issue that sometimes occurred when scrolling the map
- Fixes grass and foliage popping that could occur after density parameters were changed
- Generally improves world map focus
- Improves input responsiveness when using keyboard
- Improves menu handling
- Improves Nvidia Hairworks performance
- Improves performance especially in cutscenes and gameplay
- Improves stability in gameplay and the UI
- Minor SFX improvements
- Rostan Muggs is back
- Sharpen Post-process settings extended from Off/On to Off/Low/High
If you’ve downloaded The Witcher 3 using a client like Steam or GOG Galaxy, then the auto patch feature should already be doing the heavy lifting for you. Check PCGameBenchmark to see how well your PC matches the Witcher 3 system requirements.