The Witcher 3 next-gen update is also being updated, but not by CDPR

The Witcher 3 next-gen update, which has faced a variety of technical issues since its launch, is set to receive a sweeping update of its own, adding high-definition textures and a visual overhaul to the RPG game, though it won’t be released by GOG and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CDPR, which is currently working towards The Witcher Remake release date.

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has recently received an official CDPR patch. However, one of the greatest ever Witcher 3 mods is also being updated and overhauled for the next-gen version of the open-world game, promising over 3,000 high-quality textures, new models, and various fixes and improvements for the entire Witcher world.

Created by modder ‘Halk Hogan,’ The Witcher 3 Reworked Project originally launched all the way back in 2015, and has been subsequently updated several times to revitalise the Continent with improved visuals and assets — the mod has proved so popular, it has even been incorporated into The Witcher 3’s official Enhanced Edition.

Now, a new update is in the works, transforming the next-gen version of CDPR’s beloved RPG with similarly enhanced textures, graphics, and technical fixes.

No specific release date has been given, but the sweeping mod is set to launch somewhere within Q2 2023, meaning we can expect it between April, May, and June. If you’ve been facing issues with The Witcher 3 next-gen version, and want something to smooth them out a little and make the sandbox game look even better, this sounds like a solid bet.

“The upcoming HDRP version called, Next-Gen Edition, is really huge,” Halk Hogan explains. “The list of changes and new improvements is really long, and the quality of assets is definitely on a much higher level than you could experience in the last available version.” You can find the current version of The Witcher 3 Reworked Project on Nexus Mods.

CDPR is also working on a brand-new saga of Witcher games, including The Witcher 4, alongside a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel named Cyberpunk Orion. That’s a lot of RPG games to get through.

