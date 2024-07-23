It’s been almost a decade since the launch of The Witcher 3, and like any good open-world RPG there are still secrets to find. Start a new save, walk in the opposite direction you did last time, and you’re bound to come across something new. But it’s easy to miss things. The Continent is vast and there are some superb adventures in the base game that might have slipped under your nose. Thankfully, a new The Witcher 3 mod offers a solution.

Created by ‘PaulR0013,’ ‘The Witcher 3 Quests Extended’ is a simple, but massively impactful mod. Ambient tasks and adventures that would otherwise go unrecorded in the in-game journal are now tracked using map markers and other signifiers, so you can easily find and follow them. The mod also bundles various missable activities in the RPG into new pseudo quests, so you have tangible tasks to tick off as you go.

“There are many activities that exist in TW3,” PaulR writes of their The Witcher 3 mod. “And although the activities often result in giving rewards and sometimes unique interactions and dialogue, they are not tracked in the journal and do not feature notifications to assist the player with completing them. Likewise, some of them are highly missable.”

I won’t reveal too much, but there’s a quest for Gwent, one to obtain a unique weapon, another for a unique item, and plenty for crafting too.

The mod adds 17 new quests in total, giving you a plethora of extra objectives as you dive back into The Northern Kingdoms after all these years, and makes it all feel like it’s straight from CD Projekt Red. This is the magic of The Witcher 3’s new modding tool, as it gives players and modders all the resources CDPR had when making the game.

You can download PaulR0013’s The Witcher 3 quest mod right here, and figure out how to start or continue any of the quests as you jump back into that 100-hour save from 2015.

We gave the game 9/10 in our The Witcher 3 review from back in the day, and while mods have vastly expanded the game, it still remains an all-timer RPG that you owe it to yourself to play.

