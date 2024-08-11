After The Witcher 3 and its similarly spectacular DLC wrapped up Geralt’s saga, we’ve all been patiently waiting with bated breath over how Geralt will feature in The Witcher 4, which kicks off a new era. We all knew the iconic monster slayer would return somehow, but Geralt’s voice actor, Doug Cockle, has off-handedly confirmed his role in the next entry.

“The Witcher 4 has been announced but I can’t say anything about it,” Cockle claims in an interview with Fall Damage, before going on to confirm what many suspected about the RPG sequel: “Geralt will be part of the game, we just don’t know how much, and the game won’t focus on Geralt. So it’s not about him this time.”

Almost walking it back, Cockle then notes “We don’t know who it’s about. I’m excited to find out. I want to know! I have not seen any script yet—I mean, I couldn’t tell you if I did. This is the thing, so I could be lying through my teeth. But I’m not. Or am I?”

While we all suspected Geralt would return in The Witcher 4, as it’s been heavily teased by Cockle and CDPR in the past, we still don’t know how. Before the release of The Witcher 3, the developer explained that although it was the end of Geralt’s story, he could reappear in the future, which Geralt’s voice actor has seemingly confirmed.

Given the ending(s) of The Witcher 3 and its DLC, it’s expected that Geralt will take on the role of a mentor for Ciri, who would presumably step up to become the main character in the next open-world game outing. However, it’s equally plausible that CD Projekt Red throws a curveball to spice things up. After all, having Ciri take up the Witcher’s blade would make certain choices canon, and Ciri was intentionally overpowered during her playable sections in The Witcher 3.

Though Cockle doesn’t expand on his role in the game, we’re just glad he gets to return so we can hear his gruff voice for another round. Unfortunately, it’s not implausible that Cockle is lying when he says he hasn’t seen a script yet. The Witcher 4 release date is still a long way out as the production phase only began in earnest this year.

Fingers crossed it will be a worthy successor to one of the best PC games out there, though. In the meantime, why not spice things up with the best Witcher 3 mods on your next playthrough?

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.