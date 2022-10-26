Want to know when The Witcher Remake release date is? Given that this remake of the classic PC RPG game has only recently been announced, it’s far too early to tell when exactly you will be able to play it. However, some of you may want to know more about the ambitious remake of the first Witcher adventure and if it’s the best place to hop into the series.

While the original was made by CD Projekt Red using BioWare’s Aurora Engine, The Witcher Remake is instead “being rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5” by Fool’s Theory. The Polish development studio is also aiding Larian with ‘gameplay and tools programming support’ for Baldur’s Gate 3 and previously assisted People Can Fly with ‘level design, meshing, and program support’ for Outriders. Several veteran staff who helped make The Witcher will be part of this project, and CD Projekt Red is providing ‘full creative supervision’.

The Witcher Remake release date speculation

As you’d probably expect, there is no information on The Witcher Remake release date. However, it seems extremely unlikely we’ll see the game come out until 2024 at the earliest. Typically, games from CD Projekt Red only release when the studio says they are ready. For example, we first heard about Cyberpunk 2077 in May 2012, but it didn’t release until December 2020. That’s an eight-year wait, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt being announced and released between that timeframe.

Of course, the story here could be different as it’s another studio creating the game with CD Projekt Red’s involvement. However, according to the announcement on CD Projekt Red’s website, “It’s still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail, therefore, while we’re excited to share the news with you, we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail”.

The Witcher Remake story

In much the same way as the videogame original, The Witcher Remake’s story takes place after The Witcher Saga novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. It follows the exploits of Geralt of Rivia – a monster hunter with supernatural powers. He awakens at Kaer Morhen, the School of the Wolf’s fortress, unable to recall who he is and how he got there. When unknown assailants attack, making off with key mutagens and a formula that details how to create new Witchers, he pursues them to recover these powerful secrets.

For those wondering how this remake falls into the ongoing Witcher story, these events will take you directly to the start of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. We, therefore, recommend that you don’t start the sequel if you’re on the fence about the series as a whole, as it may spoil critical moments of the story. The original game is available in its Enhanced Edition form, though it was released in 2008 with a drastically different style to the more recent Witcher games. It’s currently unknown if Fool’s Theory will take a Final Fantasy VII Remake approach, where it loosely follows the plot but adds so much more to it, or if it’ll be a more faithful remake.

Sadly, it’s going “take some time before [CD Projekt Red is] ready to share more about and from the game”, according to Adam Badowski – Head of Studio at CD Projekt Red. However, more details will undoubtedly come to light over the coming months, possibly years until The Witcher Remake release date. In the meantime, why not check out the best open world games to see the many alternatives out there? Just don’t start with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt if you’re saving yourself for this remake to make a start with this RPG series.