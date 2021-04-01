Looks like filming on Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 has wrapped

There’s no sign of a Witcher Season 2 release date just yet, but we know that’s it’s marching ever closer, as it appears filming on the show’s second series has now wrapped.

Signs come from several sources, including hair and makeup artist on the show – which is based on The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski – Jacqueline Rathore. The artist has posted an Instagram story revealing that the decks – well, corkboards – have been cleared on the series, and that, as of March 31, the Season 2 filming is done.

Additionally, fan account Redanian Intelligence, which reports on all the show’s developments and happenings, has posted images of gifts Geralt actor Henry Cavill has sent to the cast and crew. This is something the actor’s known to do on each of his projects, such as when filming on Man from UNCLE wrapped, and this time includes signed pictures, a message, and an ornament depicting the show’s logo. Likewise, fan account Witchernetflxtv has posted on Twitter that Season 2 filming has “officially wrapped”.

While we don’t yet know when Season 2 will hit our screens, we do have a good idea of what’s coming. Back in October, Netflix teased The Witcher Season 2’s plot: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside”.

That's a wrap on #TheWitcher Season 2! (via Henry Cavill's personal hair designer Jacqueline Rathore) pic.twitter.com/CthsLYq5Wi — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) March 31, 2021

We’ve also recently seen photos emerge from set of what looks like The Wild Hunt (who Witcher 3 fans will be all too aware of), along with cast announcements from Netflix. The second series will see characters such as sorceress Philippa Eilhart, head of the Redanian Intelligence (the in-universe organisation, not the fan site) Dijkstra, priestess of Melitele Nenneke, major book antagonist Rience, Codringher and Fenn (a pair of shady detectives), and original newcomer Ba’lian join the line-up.

If you’re keen to gobble up every morsel of news about the show’s second season, the Redanian Intelligence site would be a good place to head to. If you’re on the lookout for some great fantasy games, RPG games, or open-world games to play while you wait for Season 2 to drop, you know where to click.