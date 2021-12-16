The Witcher season 2 release time – here’s when the Netflix series goes live

We tend to stick to actual videogames here at PCGamesN – we let our friends at The Digital Fix handle the broader entertainment coverage. But if you’re a fan of PC gaming, there’s a pretty good chance you’re looking forward to The Witcher season two on Netflix, even though it’s technically based on the book series. So let’s break down when you can expect The Witcher season two release time.

The Witcher season two is expected to release on Friday, December 17 at 12:01am PST / 3:01am EST / 8:01am GMT. This launch time has not officially been confirmed, but Netflix pretty much always launches its new shows at midnight Pacific time on the release date. With The Witcher season two release date set for December 17, that makes the release time pretty clear.

The Witcher season two is made up of eight episodes, so you can expect the show to take up about eight hours of your weekend. The Witcher season three has already been confirmed, so you can look forward to whatever adventures Geralt and the gang get up to here to be continued in the future.

Check out the full trailer for season two below.

If you’re looking to dive into some more RPG games that may or may not eventually have adjacent television series on Netflix, you can follow that link.