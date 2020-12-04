The Witcher is once again free, if you need a quick 40-hour RPG before Cyberpunk 2077

The original Witcher has been free many times in the past, but now you’ve got another chance ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077 release date to grab the game that put CD Projekt Red on the map. The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is now available for free to all GOG Galaxy users, and all you have to do to get it is sign up for some GOG emails.

Once you’ve got GOG Galaxy installed, you’ll find access to the promo in a banner at the top of the ‘recent’ section. There, you can sign up for updates from GOG, and the game will appear in your library shortly afterward. You’ll be able to install it directly through GOG Galaxy, or via the standalone launcher on GOG.com.

The original Witcher has some serious rough edges, even in its greatly-improved Enhanced Edition. If you’re coming to it after playing The Witcher 3, don’t expect the experience to quite measure up – but you can expect a fascinating take on RPG games with both dark storytelling and, er, sex trading cards.

It’s certainly a nice way to fill the week leading up to the launch of CD Projekt’s next game. Speaking of which, you can pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 on the Humble Store here.

