The Witcher: Monster Slayer is The Witcher 3 meets Pokemon Go

The Witcher series continues to grow with the addition of a free-to-play mobile game. Titled The Witcher: Monster Slayer, the upcoming game’s headed for iOS and Android “soon” – and it’s kind of like The Witcher 3 meets Pokemon Go.

Announced on the RPG games series’ site alongside a couple of trailers (which you can check out below), The Witcher: Monster Slayer comes from developer and publisher Spokko, which is part of the “CD Projekt Red family”, and is described as a “free-to-play, augmented-reality, location-based RPG”. As you can see in the below gameplay trailer, the game imagines a bunch of the big, bad beasties from The Witcher’s universe are “freely roaming the land in great numbers”, and you’re dropped into the shoes of the “relatively new role of ‘witcher”.

It’s set centuries before our beloved Geralt’s time, and you’ll need to learn how to fell the monsters on the go, which pop up on your screen as you explore the real world, à la Pokemon Go. Plus, the studio explains, “you can use time of day and real-life weather conditions to your advantage” against them.

Like The Witcher 3’s hero himself, you’ll need to brew some potent potions, oils, bombs, and bait to tackle the world’s hardiest foes – it seems pretty likely the furious Leshen shown in the trailer will be one of these – and in the style of a true RPG, you can bolster your skills and gear, too.

“In addition to first-person AR combat the game also contains rich, story-driven quests that will take you on full-fledged adventures on your way to becoming a professional monster slayer,” the description says.

There’s no exact The Witcher: Monster Slayer release date to jot down in our calendars just yet, but CDPR does say we can expect it to launch “soon”, so it shouldn’t be too long to wait if you’re champing at the bit to dive in.