The Witcher multiplayer game needs rethinking, according to CDPR

If you’re looking forward to a new Witcher game, there’s at least one outing that you’re unlikely to play any time soon. The Witcher multiplayer game, also known as Project Sirius, requires an entirely “new framework,” Cyberpunk 2077 and GOG creator CDPR says, meaning it’s unlikely we’ll get to roam the dark fantasy lands of the RPG game with our buddies in the near future – though we still have The Witcher 4 release date to tide us over.

CDPR reports that almost $1 million USD (£816,000 GBP) has been spent so far on the development of Project Sirius, but that after evaluating the “scope and commercial potential” of The Witcher multiplayer game, the studio is now “formulating a new framework.”

Developed by The Molasses Studio, CDPR’s Boston-based studio which also created survival game The Flame in the Flood, Project Sirius will reportedly receive an “impairment allowance” alongside a whole-new conceptual framework.

“The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw hereby announces its decision regarding the establishment in the company’s books of an impairment allowance with regard to expenses incurred in the scope of development work related to Project Sirius,” CDPR says.

“The aforementioned decision is based on results of evaluation of the scope and commercial potential of the original concept of Project Sirius, and ongoing work on formulating a new framework for this project.” You can see the full statement from CDPR below:

Although a release window for Project Sirius had not been announced, if the game is now undergoing a re-evaluation and a “new framework,” it’s unlikely that we’ll see it for at least a couple of years. Fortunately, we have plenty of other CDPR games to look forward to, particularly the new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, as we approach the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date.

