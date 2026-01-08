This great value Thermalright CPU cooler with a curved screen is an even better deal at 20% off

If you want to upgrade your gaming PC with a CPU cooler that will not only effortlessly cool even the most powerful chips on the market, but do so while adding some serious style to the inside of your case, the Thermalright Wonder Vision 360 UB ARGB certainly fits the bill. With its massive 360mm radiator and trio of fans, this all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler has the capacity to dissipate huge amounts of heat, while its CPU waterblock incorporates a curved, wraparound LCD screen that lets you show CPU temp, system info, or whatever you like.

Thermalright has become something of a go-to recommendation for those seeking the best CPU cooler in recent times, with its wares often offering particularly good value. The Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE ARGB, for instance, might have a silly name (is Wonder Vision any better?..), but it's also a fantastic entry-level air cooler, and the one I currently use in my own gaming PC to comfortably cool an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

The Thermalright Wonder Vision 360 UB ARGB is a whole step up in class of cooler, though. This beast will comfortably keep the likes of the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D or Intel Core i9 14900K running as cool as they can, without resorting to refrigerated cooling or dumping liquid nitrogen on them.

Its 360mm radiator has the capacity for plenty of coolant and the surface area to easily dissipate the hundreds of watts of heat pumped out by the most powerful CPUs, while its trio of fans quietly keep air flowing. I say trio, but these are actually housed in a single block, which is a trend we've seen more of in recent years. This saves having to run connections and cables to each individual fan, making for a quicker, easier, and tidier install.

The fans, of course, include RGB in their frames, and can spin at up to 2,150RPM, allowing for both near-silent operation as well as serious top-end cooling power.

Then there's the screen. This 6.67-inch unit packs in a ludicrously high 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and can run at up to 60Hz, allowing for an impressively sharp and fluid image. You can use it to play both 2D and 3D video or show images and other system information.

With a list of impressive specs, you shouldn't be surprised to find a cooler like this costing north of $250. However, it normally retails for just $205. But, even better, it's available right now with a 20% discount that drops its price to just $165.52. That, of course, still makes it a premium cooler, but for what you're getting, that's a great price.

To grab this deal, just head over to Amazon US via this link. Our UK readers can also grab a similar discount via this link, with 15% currently wiped off its normal price.